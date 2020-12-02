Enon tree lighting, Santa visit canceled due to COVID-19

The Enon Community Historical Society has cancelled its annual Tree Lighting and Santa Claus visit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Mike Barry Research Center by the Enon Mound.
In past years, the annual event begins with Christmas carols in front of the 1832 log cabin, followed by the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who help light the tree then go into the cabin for visits from children and families to take pictures.
The society normally serves hot cocoa and hot cider, and the society building and research center is open with displays and gifts.