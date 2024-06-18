EnterTRAINment Junction owner plans to close in January

He created the train-themed attraction based on his dream to build the world’s largest indoor public train display. He had sought a buyer for the business without success.

“This has been a labor of love for so many years, and a lot of really good people have put their hearts and souls into this project to make it the best family attraction possible,” Oeters said in a Facebook post. “I’ve tried to find a person or a group to buy the business for over two years with no takers. To have to close it all down is a real heartache for me.”

In addition to trains, EnterTRAINment Junction also offers the A-Maze-N Funhouse, plus an interactive children’s play area and touts itself as “a theme park all indoors.”

Two outdoor train rides operate during the year, weather permitting.

“Over the years we seen many of you come out over and over again. We have watched many of your children grow up here, and I hold so many of my best memories at EnterTRAINment,” Oeters said.

He said he wanted to announce the closing early.

“Those folks who love EnterTRAINment Junction and want to visit again, have a chance to do so. And for those who have always wanted to see EnterTRAINment Junction, but haven’t … well, we wanted to give them an opportunity to visit before closing our doors as well,” Oeters said.

Events booked and scheduled will go on as planned, the post said. That includes popular events such as Everything Thomas

in August, Jack-O-Lantern Junction — a no-fear Halloween celebration — in the fall, and Christmas at the Junction in December, will be offered.

Passholders have received emails regarding their memberships, Oeter said.

The exact closing date in January has not yet been determined.