Shoppers can now get Everything But the Bottle at Bridgewater Falls

The store sells all kinds of syrups and hand-crafted bitters for alcoholic drinks as well as mocktails. Their stock also includes everything that goes along with that — curated beverage kits, stemware, linens, tools, and even wine glass charms.

The only thing they don’t sell are bottles of alcohol.

“People make memories over food – beverages are an afterthought,’’ Hepp said.

“People like interesting beverages but had nowhere to come. We help them spice up their beverages — alcoholic or non-alcoholic.”

Store flavorings can be added to beverages including lemonade or tea as well as food including sweet potatoes or desserts.

“This is a new concept. We’ve seen nothing similar – no other place like this,” Hepp said.

The 2,300 square foot store has a mid-century design and stations you would see in a home – a library area with titles about drinks; a kitchen space to experiment with mixes; a bitters bar to sample products; high top tables; and even a den with a television showing related videos.

“It took hours and hours of time and buckets and buckets of paint to get this the way we wanted it,’’ said Juergens.

All three women did most of the work themselves after spending a year looking for the perfect location and “lots of research and planning,’’ Hepp said.

The store carries more than 20 bitters and 57 different syrups. Among the flavors are candy cane sparkle, pumpkin spice, barrel smoked maple syrup and spiced cranberry.

Informative framed posters – such as tools of the craft expert – were designed by Sager, who also put together the website, www.everything-but-the-bottle.myshopify.com

“I have full confidence in this. We are not doing this haphazardly. We want people to be comfortable here,” Sager said.

Early next year the trio plans to begin offering classes to help customers come up with creative beverages.

The store is open from noon to 8 p.m., weekdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m., Sunday.