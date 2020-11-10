Ex-AFRL commander faces charge of unwanted ‘touching, kissing'

Since then, Cooley has served as special assistant to Bunch, with duties focused primarily on advancing the command’s digital campaign, the command said.

Bunch appointed Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, as authority to independently review all available evidence and make an initial disposition decision.

Kirkland preferred the UCMJ charge and specifications against Cooley Oct. 29 after “reviewing the facts of the case, including evidence noted in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Report of Investigation and consulting with legal authorities,” AFMC said in its statement.

An Article 32 hearing is a preliminary hearing analogous to a civilian grand jury proceeding with a military judge advocate presiding as the hearing officer.

The presiding officer will review evidence and may hear witnesses called by the Air Force or the accused to determine if probable cause exists that the accused committed a UCMJ offense, as AFMC described the proceeding.

The officer will also provide a recommendation on disposition of any offenses supported by the evidence.