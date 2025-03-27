Breaking: Former YWCA campus in Huber Heights sold at auction to owner with plans for residential assistant living

Fairborn parents get 11-16 years in prison in death of 4-month-old son

Jennings-Seiker case included months of abuse in Greene and Clark counties in 2023, leading to Braxton Eugene Jennings’ death just after Christmas
Two Fairborn parents were sentenced Tuesday to at least 11 years in prison for the death of their four-month-old son in 2023.

Landan Jennings, 25, and Angel Seiker, 21, pleaded guilty to permitting child abuse last month and were sentenced to 11 to 16½ years prison — the maximum penalty for that crime — in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

The parents had originally been indicted on two counts of murder, and one count each of second-degree felonious assault, second-degree felony endangering children and first-degree felony permitting child abuse.

According to the indictment, Seiker and Jennings caused the death of the infant as part of “a continuous course of conduct” between Aug. 25, 2023 to Dec. 29, 2023 in Clark and Greene counties.

The infant, Braxton Eugene Jennings, listed as being four months old, died Dec. 29, 2023 due to blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. His death is classified as a homicide.

The child died at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

