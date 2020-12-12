Fairborn resident files lawsuit against bio-energy company

The suit alleges that the smell from the Dovetail operation has interfered with the residents’ use and enjoyment of their property. The lawsuit says a properly operated facility would prevent the odors from the facility from invading the homes and property of those living nearby.

“Defendants have failed to adequately manage, collect, capture and destroy the gas generated by the facility,” the lawsuit says.

Explore Greene County residents petition for township trustees to resign

The lawsuit says that because Dovetail “knowingly, negligently, intentionally, recklessly and grossly” failed to properly maintain the facility that their conduct was unreasonable.

“Whatever social utility provided by the facility is clearly outweighed by the harm suffered by Plaintiffs and the putative class,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and for compensatory damages and any attorney fees and costs.

Renergy did not respond to a request for comment.

Renergy had been accepting solid waste from various municipalities, but stopped accepting it October of this year. The company now only accepts food waste and farm waste, like manure.

In March, the Bath Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals ruled Renergy is not operating in accordance to their land’s agricultural zoning, but instead is operating a business more appropriate for industrial zoning. Renergy has appealed this ruling.

Renergy continues to operate today, despite the March zoning ruling.

Earlier this month, Bath Twp. and Fairborn residents started a petition asking that Pitstick and Bath Twp. Trustee Steve Ross resign. The trustees have not resigned.