Fairfield, Hamilton senior living properties named in federal lawsuit

A federal lawsuit against a housing company with several properties in Ohio, including in Fairfield and Hamilton, alleges fair housing violations against people with disabilities.
The lawsuit against Clover Group, which owns 38 properties in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act’s accessibility requirements, according to the case filed in the Nothern District of New York. Inaccessible items included parking spaces, mailboxes, bathrooms, and routes to units and everyday public use areas.
All of the properties named in the lawsuit, including Fairfield Village Senior Apartments on Patterson Boulevard and Eden Park Senior Apartments on Eden Park Drive, are advertised for individuals 55 years of age and older. Ten of the 38 properties are in Ohio.
Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) of Greater Cincinnati is one of several fair housing organizations involved in the lawsuit filed on March 22.
Approximately 10% of Ohioans have some form of disability, said LaTonya Springs, HOME of Greater Cincinnati assistant director, citing the 2020 U.S. Census. She said the numbers “are likely underreported and rising as people age and are able to live longer.”
“We need to make sure that each housing unit required to meet accessibility requirements does so to ensure people can age in place in the housing of their choice,” Springs said.
The lawsuit came after a joint investigation with the Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research in Cleveland. Others involved in the lawsuit include CNY Fair Housing, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Buffalo, The Fair Housing Center, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, and the Fair Housing Partnership of Greater Pittsburgh.
Summons have been issued to several entities and people, including the management at Clover Construction Management West in Columbus, and WellClover Holdings, Clover Communities Fries, and Clover Construction Management in New York.
The Northern District of New York court set a June 16 conference date before Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter. The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial.
