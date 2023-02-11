Fairfield Twp. woman caught on doorbell camera warning family of house fire will be in Super Bowl commercial

Strong was able to wake the family and get them out; their home was destroyed that day, but everyone got out safely.

Now, a commercial that will air during Sunday’s Super Bowl will feature Strong as it “showcases real people surviving stressful situations with the help of their security devices.”

The commercial uses the video captured by the Ellis family’s Ring doorbell that day, in which Strong pounds on the door, shouting to the mic’d doorbell the family’s garage was on fire. She’s featured alongside several other examples of how the doorbell company’s products have captured or prevented break-ins, porch pirates and even a curious bear bent on breaking into a car.