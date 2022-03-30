Family of missing man searching woods; asking for residents to check barns, security cameras

Susan Coffin said they are searching first where a tip that someone matching his description was seen Friday walking south on Reily-Millville. She believes he would have followed the water (Indian Creek).

The search will begin at 3 p.m. today at Prater Wildlife Area, 5351 Reily-Millville Road. She said volunteers are needed.

The family also is asking anyone along Collins Run and Indian Creek to the Great Miami River to check barns and sheds as well as hunting and security cameras on their properties. His mother said he also may have built a stick structure for shelter.

“We were getting ready the night before for a spring break trip and the only things missing are a gray duffle bag, slippers and his sleeping bag,” Susan Coffin said. “People should be on the lookout for those (items) or the tan moccasins he wears. We need tips and sightings. Something to go on.”

Nathaniel Coffin avoids talking to people, but his mother said he loves animals and sometimes talks to people walking their dogs. She suggested people bring their dogs with them for the search.

Susan Coffin said her son often wears shade 8 welding goggles when he is near people because they always have their cellphones out.

“The brightness hurts his eyes. People should put away cell their cellphones. He would run way from the screen brightness if he doesn’t have his goggles,” Susan Coffin said

If you see him, call the local police where you are. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call Oxford police at 513-523-4321.