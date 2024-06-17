Fatal crash in Monroe is fourth in 3 days for Butler County

Ohio 63 in Monroe was shut down Monday morning after two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m., dispatchers told Journal-News partner WCPO. The westbound side of the highway was closed between Salzman Road and Clark Boulevard, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A WCPO news crew saw a damaged motorcycle in the roadway.
Deadly weekend in the county
Within a six-hour period Saturday night and Sunday morning, three people died in Butler County crashes. One was killed and another person injured when a motorcycle collided with a deer around 9:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 127 in St. Clair Twp.
In another crash, one was killed and two hospitalized after two vehicles with severe damage were located just before midnight Saturday in the 2100 block of Hamilton New London Road in Ross Twp. Police said there were multiple injured people in this crash. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
Another was taken by medical helicopter for treatment and one passenger was taken the hospital, police said.
Around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, there was a rollover crash reported in the 2200 block of Stahlheber Road in Hamilton. A vehicle in that crash reportedly rolled over multiple times, and responders extricated someone who died and had been trapped.
Officials are investigating all of the crashes and identities have not been released.
