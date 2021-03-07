Fatal pedestrian strike reported in Madison Twp.

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Madison Twp. Saturday night, reports indicate. She was struck as she was crossing state Route 122 near the Madison Inn.
Our reporter on the scene said that CareFlight responded and officials shut down Madison Twp. Community Park, however the victim was reportedly declared dead before she was transported to a hospital.
Jennifer Collins, the witness to the incident, said the woman parked across the street from the Madison Inn before a tow truck arrived and began to tow vehicles where the victim parked. The victim was struck as she ran across the street to retrieve her vehicle. Collins said the vehicle was not speeding when it struck the victim.
Collins said the victim went airborne and landed facedown several feet away from where she was struck. Collins and a few other people stayed with the victim until help arrived, but did not touch her or attempt to roll her over.
Medics arrived on the scene and began CPR, though the witness reported that the woman died on the scene. We have reached out to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will update this story as we learn more.