Fatal pedestrian strike reported in Madison Twp.

Our reporter on the scene said that CareFlight responded and officials shut down Madison Twp. Community Park, however the victim was reportedly declared dead before she was transported to a hospital.

Jennifer Collins, the witness to the incident, said the woman parked across the street from the Madison Inn before a tow truck arrived and began to tow vehicles where the victim parked. The victim was struck as she ran across the street to retrieve her vehicle. Collins said the vehicle was not speeding when it struck the victim.