2-year-old shot in Harrison Twp. in serious condition

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

A 2-year-old was reportedly shot in Harrison Twp. Saturday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Initial reports show that deputies responded to the 1900 block of Gant Avenue after a 911 caller reported a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition, a release said.

The incident remains under investigation and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the office at 937-225-HELP.

