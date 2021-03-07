2-year-old shot in Harrison Twp. in serious condition

A 2-year-old was reportedly shot in Harrison Twp. Saturday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
Initial reports show that deputies responded to the 1900 block of Gant Avenue after a 911 caller reported a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition, a release said.
The incident remains under investigation and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the office at 937-225-HELP.