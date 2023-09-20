Fire damages at least 3 Clark County trailer homes

At least three trailer homes were engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon in Pike Twp. in Clark County.

One trailer home ignited initially, according to initial reports, and two trailers subsequently caught fire.

Firefighters from Pike Twp., with mutual aid help from German and Bethel Twps., were fighting the fire as of 4:45 p.m.

The fire happened on Marquart Road near Ohio 235 and a new Dollar General store recently opened in the western part of Clark County.