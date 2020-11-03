Fairfield restaurant a total loss after morning fire

Bennett said it took about three hours to totally knock down the fire that was traveling horizontally in the attic.

“There was very difficult access to the fire area,” the chief said. “The building was sprinklered but it appears the fire was in an area that was not protected by the suppression system.”

Bennett said there were no injuries. The building is a total loss.

Fairfield fire units remain on the scene at Mango's Tropical Oasis on Dixie Highway after an early morning fire. Fire officials say the building is a total loss. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A fire unit remains at the scene to watch for hot spots and an investigator is looking for the cause.