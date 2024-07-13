First community conversation on civics, democracy set for Monday

>> To watch the programs via livestream, go to www.facebook.com/springfieldusatv.

The series will be led by Wittenberg University professors focused in political science, history and philosophy. The discussion-based events will be at the Springfield Museum of Art.

The opening program will begin with doors opening at 5 p.m. and discussion at 5:30 p.m. Monday with the topic titled What Does Good Citizenship Mean to You? Rob Baker, political scientist and American politics specialist at Wittenberg University, will lead that event.

New programs will follow every two weeks through Sept. 23.

Baker credited Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett with the idea. She is a former student of his.

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties also partnered on the programs. Other sponsors include Cox First Media, the Springfield News-Sun, the Springfield Foundation, Crabill Family Foundation, the Springfield Museum of Art, the Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement at Wittenberg, and Seven Wing Creative.

“The idea is, there needs to be some additional information out there to help people understand our system a little bit better, but there also needs to be an opportunity for people to come together from different backgrounds and have a conversation about these issues,” Baker told the News-Sun last month when the series was announced.

In planning the event, the professors emphasized the importance of face-to-face interaction and dialogue, Baker said.

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties director Kerry Pedraza said programs will be educational and participatory. Round tables will be set up to foster the discussion.

“So we’re hopeful that some young people in high school will come, we hope that we can attract some of our senior population who have quite some experience and then just maybe first-time voters who have never been involved in any kind of political discussions before,” Pedrazza said when the programs were announced.

Organizers hope they can address and overcome the “us vs. them” polarized political mentality in these sessions, Baker said.

Community members can attend as many or as few sessions as they are able.

The following sessions will be held at the Springfield Museum of Art:

July 15, led by Baker: What Does Good Citizenship Mean to You?

July 29, led by political science professor Staci Rhine: Confirmation Bias and Media Consumption

Aug. 12, led by philosophy professor Julius Bailey: The American Dream Under Stress

Aug. 26, led by Baker: What are America’s Values?

Sept. 9, led by history professor Tom Taylor: Polarization, Public Perception of the Legal System, and the Legitimacy of the Rule of Law

Sept. 23, led by Baker: How Does Gerrymandering Undermine Democracy, and What Can We Do About It?

Light snacks and refreshments will be available, and doors will open at 5 p.m. with sessions beginning at 5:30 p.m.