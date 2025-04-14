First recreational cannabis dispensary opening soon in Middletown

Middletown’s first regulated cannabis dispensary, Terrasana, will open its doors in the coming weeks at 3616 Dixie Highway.
Terrasana will occupy a 3,000-square-foot former bank building on the southwest corner of Dixie Highway and Pendleton Circle. The company said they chose the location because it’s “strategically located” just minutes off Interstate 75 in a “high-traffic retail corridor.”
“Our goal is to make a positive impact in Middletown by creating good jobs, drawing more visitors to the area and engaging in meaningful community partnerships,” Chad Wise, owner of Terrasana, said. “We are an integral part of the communities we serve.”
Wise said Terrasana has additional openings planned throughout Ohio later this year.
Terrasana has locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Fremont and Springfield. Each dispensary offers its own menu of medical marijuana products including edibles, cannabis tinctures, topicals, vapes and more.
Every dispensary operates under a comprehensive set of guidelines and protocols as defined by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, ensuring a secure and compliant experience.
Terrasana said it will bring increased access to “safe and regulated cannabis products” for cannabis consumers throughout the region.
In July 2024, Middletown City Council overturned a 2017 ban on medical marijuana dispensaries and passed an ordinance permitting a total of three dispensaries, medical and recreational.
Monroe has four dual-use marijuana dispensaries, two in Butler County and two in Warren County. Per capita, it has more marijuana businesses than any Ohio city, Monroe City Council members said in August 2024.
Other dual-use dispensaries in Butler County include Bloom Medicinals in Seven Mile and Beyond Hello and Consume Oxford in Oxford.
Grand opening details for the Middletown location, including a formal ribbon cutting ceremony, will be announced in the coming weeks.
