Fitton Center in Hamilton floods on Christmas Eve

Saturday was the first day of the scheduled week-long holiday break for the Fitton Center, officials said. The extreme cold being experienced in the region may have caused the pipe to burst.

“If something like this has to happen, in some ways the timing is good,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “This would have been a lot worse next week with people in the building for New Year’s Eve. “As it stands, this shouldn’t affect our patrons, our guests or our students too much, if at all. Unfortunately, though, our team will have to put in some unexpected time over the break to make sure we’re tip-top for New Year’s Eve and our return to regular business hours Jan. 2.

“We’ll make sure the team gets that time off later. Nobody works harder at keeping their facilities beautiful than our team. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who came in so quickly on Christmas Eve and just got right to work right away, no questions, no complaints. They’re the best. And most definitely on the ‘Nice List.’”