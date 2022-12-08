Former Clark County prosecutor nominated to lead Ohio Department of Public Safety

Andy Wilson, who served as the Clark County prosecuting attorney from 2011 to 2019, currently serves as the governor’s senior advisor for criminal justice policy, according to a governor’s office release.

“Andy Wilson has been an invaluable asset to Ohio prosecutors and law enforcement throughout his distinguished career in public service,” said DeWine in a release. “Andy has been a trusted advisor on criminal justice issues, and I look forward to him serving as director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.”