Former southwest Ohio police chief charged in machine gun conspiracy

Petty was an Addyston police officer during the alleged conspiracy, according to records provided by the village. Marcum and Petty are accused of marketing the automatic weapons and ultimately selling approximately 100 of them. According to the indictment, some of the machine guns were sold at five to six times the purchase price.

“LaCourse was paid a portion of the profits for his role in the scheme,” the indictment said.

Marcum is alleged to have written 11 checks to LaCourse for approximately $11,500. LaCourse is charged with 17 criminal counts relating to false statements he allegedly made to further the conspiracy.

Each count carries a maximum federal prison sentence of five years or 10 years and a $250,000 fine.

Petty and Marcum were also each charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by making false statements to firearms regulators.

Marcum has reached a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the southern district of Indiana, according to a court filing by his attorney.

LaCourse resigned as Addyston’s police chief in March 2020 after village officials accused him of falsifying information to get the automatic weapons.