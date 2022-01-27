Hamburger icon
Former Springfield, Alabama football player arrested

Trey DePriest

Credit: Springfield Police Division

Trey DePriest

Credit: Springfield Police Division

Credit: Springfield Police Division

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
35 minutes ago

A former Springfield High School football player was arrested Thursday morning in Springfield by the U.S. Marshals Office on charges related to an alleged Michigan armed robbery.

Trey DePriest, 28, was wanted for charges filed on Nov. 11 of armed robbery, assault and felonious assault in a case that stemmed out of Detroit, according to Michigan’s 36th District Court records.

As of Thursday afternoon, DePriest was listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

He was arrested in the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, according to the Southern District of Ohio U.S. Marshals Office.

The armed robbery case remains under investigation, according to the Marshals Office. The office is continuing its search for another suspect in the case, Adrian Chilton.

Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest plays against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, at the Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest plays against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. David Jablonski/Staff

Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest plays against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. David Jablonski/Staff

DePriest was a 2011 graduate of Springfield High School, where he played as a linebacker for the Wildcats and was recognized as Division I All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He went on to play for the University of Alabama.

Former teammates Braxton Miller, Wayne's quarterback, and Springfield's Trey DePriest shake hands after their final game of the 2009 season. Miller grew up in Springfield and played junior high ball with DePriest

Former teammates Braxton Miller, Wayne's quarterback, and Springfield's Trey DePriest shake hands after their final game of the 2009 season. Miller grew up in Springfield and played junior high ball with DePriest

Former teammates Braxton Miller, Wayne's quarterback, and Springfield's Trey DePriest shake hands after their final game of the 2009 season. Miller grew up in Springfield and played junior high ball with DePriest

