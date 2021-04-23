Four Clark County nonprofits to receive $720,000 in CARES Act funding

Four local non-profit service providers in Clark County have been awarded $720,000 in competitive Community Development Block Grant Targets of Opportunity CARES Act Funding.
The CDBG Targets of Opportunity CARES Act Funding will be passed down to the Clark County Community and Economic Development Department from both the federal and state government, according to a statement from the county.
The funding will be used to support public services and public facilities projects to continue to prevent, prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.
“All four agencies have worked extremely hard to help the community through this pandemic,” Clark County Community and Economic Development Director Ethan Harris said. “Each request will help the non-profits better serve their clients. We’ll work closely with them to implement programs and procure equipment.
Funding was awarded to the following agencies:
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center will receive $302,400 for the construction of a drive-through service and exam room renovations for safe operations during COVID-19. Safe operations include testing, immunization and patient visits.
- Second Harvest Food Bank will receive $252,000 to be used for safe home food delivery to low-to-moderate income residents with refrigerated vans and supplies.
- CitiLookout Trauma Recovery Center will receive $60,600 for staff, services and operations to meet the increased need at the facility.
- Safe Harbor House will receive $55,800 for the installation of an HVAC system.