BreakingNews
Crash with ‘numerous injuries’ shuts down I-75 S from U.S. 35 to Ohio 741
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Four hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash in Springfield Twp.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
13 minutes ago

Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Twp. early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

A 2008 Chrysler Aspen, driven by Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield, was traveling westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Chrysler struck a white 2006 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound head on, according to an OSHP Springfield Post press release.

The Camry was driven by Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, WVa., who had two passengers: Mark Lafferty, 20, of Lost Creek, and Jake Lemensky, 20, of Springfield, according to the Springfield Post.

ExploreOhio Task Force 1 helps search Florida’s ‘hardest-hit’ areas following Hurricane Ian

All three people in the Camry were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter with serious injuries, according to OSHP. Their conditions are unknown.

Herrera-Guzman was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center by Harmony Twp. EMS for treatment of injuries, according to OSHP. His condition is unknown.

All involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the release.

Springfield Twp., Harmony Twp. and Mad River Twp. Fire and EMS, along with the Clark County Ohio Department Of Transportation, assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP’s Springfield Post.

In Other News
1
Quadruple homicide trial jury selection under way in new Butler County...
2
Cash crop: Monroe farmer sells corn to fund youth football...
3
Teen suspect in crash that killed UC student who was Moraine native to...
4
McCrabb: Woman who visits Middletown HS every day: ‘I do know prayer...
5
ChalkFest, Project Scare-a-Crow draw interest downtown

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top