Four people killed in Clark County crash

Four people died after a two-vehicle crash late Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Ohio 334 and Middle Urbana Road in Moorefield Twp. north of Springfield. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Four people died after a two-vehicle crash late Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Ohio 334 and Middle Urbana Road in Moorefield Twp. north of Springfield. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

News

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County late Saturday night, according to troopers from the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Three of the deceased were in one vehicle that caught fire after the crash, which happened in Moorefield Twp. One person from the second vehicle died.

Additional occupants involved in the crash were flown by two CareFlight helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. No immediate word was available on their condition.

The crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Ohio 334 and Middle Urbana Road.

The intersection was closed and expected to remain so for hours, according to the patrol.

Rescue personnel from Moorefield Twp. responded and received mutual aid from Springfield Fire Rescue Division members.

