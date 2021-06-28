Fourth of July fireworks return to Clark, Champaign counties

For more information on the event, visit the National Trail Parks and Recreation District page on Facebook, or the website at https://ntprd.org/buck-creek-boom/.

New Carlisle Fireworks Celebration

New Carlisle will host its annual 4th of July fireworks at Haddix Field, located at 434 N. Main St. on Saturday, July 3.

The celebration will begin at 9 p.m. and last for around an hour and a half.

The event will feature vendors serving food, as well as community activities, and the long-awaited fireworks, with some changes, according to New Carlisle city manager Randy Bridge.

“In past years we brought a lot of outside vendors in, but we didn’t want them to take away from the local people, so we just decided to bring maybe one or two in, and leave the rest up to our individual restaurants to fill that gap. We’re gonna have a deejay there, one of the city council members is gonna deejay. It’s not really a long festival; what we’ve learned is that most people do show up a little bit before dark and leave as soon as it’s over,” he said.

For more information on the latest happenings in New Carlisle, visit its Facebook page or https://newcarlisle.net/.

Grimes Field Fourth of July Celebration

The Grimes Flying Lab Foundation will host a 4th of July celebration at Grimes Field.

This celebration will take place on Sunday at 1636 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Beginning at 4 p.m., if weather permits, The Grimes Flying Lab Aircraft will fly as usual to start the event. The Arts Council Band, the Shiffely Road Band, will also perform at 7 p.m. at the venue.

A rotisserie chicken dinner will be served as drive-thru carryout only. Signs for changing traffic will be in front of the airport. One entrance will be closed; one entrance will be exit only; and traffic will enter by northernmost lane, then pass by the original Grimes hangar where you will pick up your dinner and then exit at the southern most lane, which will be exit only.

The airport ramp will be open for the public to view the band and the fireworks. Safety cones and tape will mark areas. Police, fire and EMS personnel will be on site to assist.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you know of a fireworks event or 4th of July celebration that you would like to have included in this article, please email tia.clyburn@coxinc.com.