Franklin taps fire chief as new city manager

Lewis will retire on Dec. 31 after 47 years with Franklin. Prior to Lewis’ appointment as city manager, he served the city as public works director and interim city manager.

Westendorf became Franklin’s fire chief in 2000. During his tenure at the city, he has administered more than $3.2 million in federal, state, and local grants among other accomplishments, officials said.

Centers said Westendorf has proven his lifelong dedication to helping others through his career in emergency services.

“It wasn’t a long process but a diligent one,” Centers said. “We narrowed 36 applicants down to eight interviews. After those interviews, we sent two finalists to the City Council for a final interview. Those two interviews lasted hours and there were no topics left off the table.”

Centers said Westendorf’s 20 years of earned trust and proven work ethic with the city helped give him an advantage.

“The choice was unanimous and the City Council is confident in our decision,” Centers said. “It’s such an exciting time for the City.”

The recent passage of a bond issue for new school construction is one piece of momentum for the city, and Centers said residents can expert more activity in the next two to three years.

“It couldn’t be a more promising time for the City of Franklin,” Centers said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, we made the right choice for the city.”

A 20-year resident of Franklin, Westendorf and his wife are the parents of two daughters.