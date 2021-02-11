Fraud spurs huge Ohio unemployment claim spike, state says

“ODJFS is investigating all claims that were flagged for potential fraud and taking steps to implement more robust identity verification in the traditional unemployment program,” the release from the agency says.

“Identity theft and fraudulent unemployment claims are a widespread national challenge. Many Ohioans have become victims, and their identities used to file fraudulent unemployment claims in both the traditional unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs.”

Many people are learning they are victims of identity theft related fraud when government records such as tax documents show up at their home. Last month, ODJFS issued 1.7 million 1099-G tax forms to people in whose names unemployment benefits were paid in 2020. Many of those people will learn for the first time when they receive these forms that someone applied for unemployment in their name, state officials say.

ODJFS has established a website and phone hotline for people to notify the agency if they believe their information was used to file a fraudulent claim.

Are you the victim of ID theft-related unemployment fraud?

Hotline: State officials launched a hotline for people who suspect their identity was improperly used to file for unemployment benefits. The number is (833) 658-0394.

Website: Individuals and employers can visit unemployment.ohio.gov to report suspected unemployment fraud and obtain information on what to do if you or your employee’s identity may have been compromised.