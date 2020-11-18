Free Thanksgiving meals: Where to find one in Dayton area

Dinner will be handed out from noon to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot at 132 N. Smithville Road. For questions or more information call (937) 253-8342.

Other free meals for Thanksgiving include:

Miami Valley Meals

From 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 25 the day before Thanksgiving day those in need of a meal or to see a friendly face can go to the University of Dayton Arena or to the Trotwood-Madison High School. Frozen meals will be served in single or family sizes in a drive-thru style. All are welcome to get a meal to-go holiday dinner with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, a dinner roll, and a pumpkin dessert.

For more information visit https://miamivalleymeals.com/

House of Bread

The House of Bread, a community kitchen located at 9 Orth Ave. off West Riverview Avenue, will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They offer a hot meal everyday of the year and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.houseofbread.org or call 937-226-1520.

El Sombrero

Mexican restaurant, El Sombrero, will offer a traditional Thanksgiving day meal for the 26th year at 700 N. County Road 25A in Troy. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day meals will be available for pick up in a two lane drive thru in the restaurant parking lot. Dinners will be bagged based on family sized and handed to patrons through the window. There will be no deliveries. All food that is left over will be donated to area food kitchens.

For more information, call 937-339-2100 or visit http://www.elsombrerotroy.com/

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

The church will hand out boxes of food for a Thanksgiving dinner for families to prepare. The boxes include a turkey and food for a family of four. The drive-up Thanksgiving food box giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. Families in need of food for the Thanksgiving holiday should register by calling the church at 937-279-9322.

Meals at Unity Banquet Center

The F.U.D.G.E. Foundation and The Entrepreneurs Shoppe have partnered together for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25. Around 2,000 meals will be given away at the Unity Banquet Center, 505 Bolander Ave. in Dayton. Donations can be dropped off at the The Entrepreneurs Shoppe at 1109 W. Third St., Dayton. The F.U.D.G..E Foundation was founded by Dion Greene, whose father was killed in the Oregon District massacre.

Turkey giveaway

With God’s Grace Food Pantry is giving away 1,000 turkeys starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Kroger parking lot at 1934 Needmore Road, Northridge. This is a drive-thru events. One turkey per household. Photo ID required. You must be present to receive a turkey.

