F.U.D.G.E Foundation collecting supplies in Springfield for hurricane victims

The F.U.D.G.E Foundation, created in memory of Derrick Fudge, a Springfield resident killed in the Dayton mass shooting, is collecting supplies for Louisiana hurricane victims.
“We need to help one another," Dion Green, the foundation’s founder and the son of Fudge said. "We might not be able to replace everything, but we can try to take some of the stress and the load off.”
Green explained that he was inspired to help because he knows what it feels like to have everything taken away. During the Dayton area’s Memorial Day tornadoes, the roof of his home was ripped off and his family’s belongings were thrown blocks away.
“It’s only right that we pay it forward," Green said.
In collaboration with Aldersgate Church in Huber Heights, the foundation is planning to leave Ohio on Oct. 25 to deliver the supplies collected to hurricane victims in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Local residents can donate items 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Chef Shack, located at 648 S. Yellow Springs St. Donations are also being accepted at Aldersgate Church, located at 5464 Old Troy Pike, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Items needed include water, wipes, baby food, diapers and non-perishable items. Monetary donations will also be accepted and can be made through www.diongreen.com/fudge/.
Green explained that this will be the second trip they are making to Louisiana. He said the first trip was “planned, but not well planned.” He is expecting they might need an “18 wheeler” this time to deliver the donations.
“We are here to help one another through hard times and I have learned that," Green said. "I just want to be there and help them.”
“Anything counts," he added.
Fudge was one of nine victims killed in the mass shooting in the Oregon District in Dayton on Aug. 4, 2019.