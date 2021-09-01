Funeral services set for Hamilton attorney who died after motorcycle crash

Bowling was licensed to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan and also served as an acting judge in the Butler County Area Courts. He served on the Board of Directors for the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and the RiversEdge Concert Series.

He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Diann Bowling; his grandmother, Pearl (Wilson) Bowling; his wife, Beth (Tripoli) Bowling; his daughter, Alex (Brady) Nori; his grandchildren, Emma, Luca, Stella and Nico; his brother, Scott Bowling; and his nephews, Matthew and Jacob Bowling, as well as many cousins and loving friends

Services will be held Friday, beginning with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a small service at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home at 1350 Millville Ave. in Hamilton. Burial at St. Stephen’s Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry or The Hero’s Fund for which he also sat the on the board.