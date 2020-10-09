X

Get Air Old Rollers Breast Cancer Car Show is Oct. 25

MOTOR NEWS | 1 hour ago
By Amy Rollins

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at https://www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS. Follow Wheels on Facebook at @DaytonWheels.

CRUISE-INS

  • THURSDAY NIGHT OHIO CRUISERS CRUISE-INS, 4 p.m. to dark, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Plenty of parking; all vehicles welcome
  • SATURDAY NIGHT KETTERING CRUISE-IN, 5 p.m. to dark, Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive. Everything on wheels welcome. Robin, 937-620-6406

OCT. 25

GET AIR OLD ROLLERS BREAST CANCER CAR SHOW, registration 9:30 a.m. to noon, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Sponsored by Get Air. Awards at 3 p.m. More than 40 trophies, food trucks, raffles, specialty awards. All proceeds will go to The Pink Ribbon Girls. 937-235-2509 or 937-307-2281

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.