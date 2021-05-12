10-year-old girl, described as ‘full of life’ by friends, dies in ATV crash with father in Fairfield

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, the injuries were too severe and she died Tuesday night at Mercy Hospital, police said. She died from head trauma and her death was ruled an accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Brad Vanoss suffered injures that were not life-threatening and is being treated at an area hospital, according to police.

Rhodus said Brad and Angela Vanoss have three daughters and one son and he described them as “the American family” because of their deep involvement in the Fairfield community.

Rhodus described Reagan as “young and so full of life. Someone who loved everyone she came in contact with.”

Christi Toulouse, who served as Fairfield West librarian until she took a position at the high school, said she and Reagan “had a special bond” and she served as her “school mom.”

She was “in shock, in disbelief and heart-broken” when she heard about the accident.

The community has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family offset some upcoming expenses. Rhodus said $18,000 was donated in the first 10 hours. To donate, click here.