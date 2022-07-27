Graham school district name Chad Lensman as new superintendent

Lensman started his career at Urbana City Schools as an elementary teacher, later returning to Graham as an elementary assistant principal, and has also served as principal of Graham Middle School. He has a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University, a master’s degree in early childhood education from Antioch University, and a master’s degree in school leadership from Concordia University.

Silvus accepted a new position as superintendent for Marietta City Schools in Washington County, where he grew up and still has family there.

“This has been a very bittersweet process, as I am excited to be back home close to family,” Silvus said. “However, I thoroughly enjoy working here at Graham Local. This is a decision that my family has not taken lightly. I have truly enjoyed getting to know many of you and working with you in various capacities... and I appreciate all of the support you have given me in my time at Graham.”

Silvus added the Springfield area will “always be special” to him as he spend nearly all of his career there, and where he also raised his family.

Lensman said he wishes Silvus the best, but that he’ll always be a “Falcon.”

“I appreciate his leadership and what he was able to bring to the district during the last two years,” Lensman said. “He was a key in developing and implementing Graham’s Strategic Plan. Brad is a servant leader who went above and beyond to support all stakeholders in the district.”