Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe

A Butler Count grand jury will now consider the case of a woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband at their Monroe home.
Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence for the Dec. 1 shooting of her husband, Douglas, at a residence in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.
Following a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Butler County Area II Court, Judge Kevin McDonough found sufficient evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury. Imfeld remains housed in the Butler County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the home after a man said his wife shot him.
Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. 64-year-old Douglas W. Imfeld, was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.
In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, ”I’ve been shot. Help me.”
He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.
“She’s standing here crying,” he said to the dispatcher.
Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.
That’s when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers “I think I put it back in my purse,” according to the 911 call.
A female, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, “I don’t know what’s going on with my husband ... he’s had girls here.”
She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.
“I need everything,” she answered.
