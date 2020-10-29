X

Grandview closing behavioral health unit

LISA POWELL / STAFF

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Kaitlin Schroeder

Grandview Medical Center plans to close its behavioral health unit Nov. 15.

Kettering Health Network said in a statement that the inpatient unit will move to Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center, which the network operates in Moraine, “to create a more coordinated approach to behavioral health care.”

The network said the shift in services will not impact Grandview’s emergency department patients who may need behavioral health care, where patients will still get evaluations and connect patients to care.

Explore10 years after pysch hospital closing: ‘It’s inhumane how they are being treated — it’s not right’

The Dayton Daily News asked how many beds there are and whether Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center will be adding any beds or capacity because of this change, but the hospital did not provide that information.

The health network said about 35 employees will be impacted.

“Staff currently working on Grandview’s unit will maintain their positions, working on the same service once it relocates to Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center,” the health network stated.

According to Grandview’s hospital registration for 2019, which it filed with Ohio Department of Health, the hospital had 15 psychiatric beds in 2019 and provided 4,331 days of patient care.

The hospital also used to have a geriatric psychiatric unit, which it closed in 2018. The hospital said at the time that there was a greater need for cardiac beds.

ExploreOptions limited for area seniors who need inpatient psychiatric care

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.