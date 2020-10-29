Grandview closing behavioral health unit

Grandview Medical Center plans to close its behavioral health unit Nov. 15.
Kettering Health Network said in a statement that the inpatient unit will move to Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center, which the network operates in Moraine, “to create a more coordinated approach to behavioral health care.”
The network said the shift in services will not impact Grandview’s emergency department patients who may need behavioral health care, where patients will still get evaluations and connect patients to care.
The Dayton Daily News asked how many beds there are and whether Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center will be adding any beds or capacity because of this change, but the hospital did not provide that information.
The health network said about 35 employees will be impacted.
“Staff currently working on Grandview’s unit will maintain their positions, working on the same service once it relocates to Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center,” the health network stated.
According to Grandview’s hospital registration for 2019, which it filed with Ohio Department of Health, the hospital had 15 psychiatric beds in 2019 and provided 4,331 days of patient care.
The hospital also used to have a geriatric psychiatric unit, which it closed in 2018. The hospital said at the time that there was a greater need for cardiac beds.