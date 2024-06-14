Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure to ride through Butler County as part of 35th anniversary

The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure event, appropriately titled, “The Doughnut Quest.” will take place from Saturday, June 15, through Saturday, June 22. GOBA-themed Butler County Donut Trail donuts will be enjoyed by cyclists during two of their local stops. For more information on GOBA, and this year’s adventure, visit https://goba.com/goba-route-info-2023/.

“Travel Butler County is thrilled to welcome over 1,000 cyclists from around the country for the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing & communications for Travel Butler County.

The event will pair cycling scenic routes “with exploring local attractions and of course, delicious donuts from the Donut Trail.”

Rawlinson credited local partnerships including the cities of Hamilton and Oxford, Enjoy Oxford, and Travel Butler County for getting GOBA back.

GOBA is a tour, not a race. Most riders will find plenty of time during the event for sightseeing, relaxing and enjoying a variety of different food stops along the well-marked routes. Riding distances between host towns average about 50 miles per day. The tour makes a large loop, with cyclists riding as few as 159 miles or as many as 400 miles during the week, depending on the routes they choose. The tour finishes in the starting town, which is Eaton this year. The tour, which will include overnight camping, will travel through Butler, Darke and Preble counties on paved, low-traffic roads.

The event will begin in Eaton on Saturday. There will be a layover day in Eaton on Sunday. On Monday, the GOBA tour will travel from Eaton to Oxford, and there will be a layover day in Oxford on Tuesday. On Wednesday, riders will go from Oxford to Hamilton, and there will be a layover day in Hamilton on Thursday. Then, the participants will ride from Hamilton to Arcanum on Friday, June 21, and finish the tour on Saturday, June 22, riding from Arcanum to Eaton. (Note: Route details are subject to change.)