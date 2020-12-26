Greene County commissioner, former Beavercreek mayor to retire

“There were zoning cases that would go until midnight or 1 a.m.,” Glaser said.

Glaser replaced State Rep. Rick Perales in 2013 and served two terms as a Greene County commissioner. Perales will now fill Glaser’s seat when his term begins in 2021.

Glaser ran for county commissioner because he wanted there to be representation from Beavercreek on the board.

The accomplishment he is most proud of is getting Greene County law enforcement agencies on the MARCS radio system. He said it took a lot of late night meetings to get every city and township on board for the project. Radio towers were completed in 2012.

“There used to be dead spots in Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Sugarcreek,” Glaser said. “The last thing I wanted was to have an officer get out of his cruiser, not be able to call for back up and not come back home to his wife and kids.”

Glaser and his wife, Barb, were married in Beavercreek. They have two children, Rob and Melissa. Glaser said in retirement he is looking forward to spending more time with his four grandchildren and having more time to woodwork in his workshop.

His last meeting as commissioner will be Dec. 29.

“I’ve met a lot of interesting and wonderful people in my time here,” Glaser said.