Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said that the scammer claims to be a part of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or a judge. The scammer claims there is a warrant for the victim’s arrest for failure to appear for jury duty and contempt of court. When the victim hangs up and calls back, a different person answers the phone and transfers the victim to someone impersonating the appropriate staff member, who tells the victim they can avoid arrest by purchasing MoneyPak or Green Dot cards, The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

Once payment is made, the victims are told to appear at the Clerk of Courts office at a specific time and date to submit to a handwriting analysis. The victims are given a name of the judge that issued the false warrant, Greene County officials reported.