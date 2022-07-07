Greenon Elementary School principal dies unexpectedly

Jake Fitzgerald became the new Greenon Elementary principal last fall when the new school building opened.

“Although Mr. Fitzgerald had only been with our district for one year, he had made a deep impact on our schools, staff, students, and families, and built great relationships with so many people during his time here,” said Greenon Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “He will be missed for so many reasons, but especially for the kind and joyful way he interacted with everyone from the kids to the families to the staff.”