dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greenon Elementary School principal dies unexpectedly

Jake Fitzgerald. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Jake Fitzgerald. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
1 hour ago

Greenon Local School District’s elementary principal died unexpectedly Tuesday night.

Jake Fitzgerald became the new Greenon Elementary principal last fall when the new school building opened.

ExploreGoshen to be without power for days; 100 power poles need replaced

“Although Mr. Fitzgerald had only been with our district for one year, he had made a deep impact on our schools, staff, students, and families, and built great relationships with so many people during his time here,” said Greenon Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “He will be missed for so many reasons, but especially for the kind and joyful way he interacted with everyone from the kids to the families to the staff.”

Before joining the Greenon district, Fitzgerald was the assistant principal of Greenville Elementary in 2020 and began his education career in 2014 as a third-grade teacher at Concord Elementary in Troy.

ExploreNew Northeastern school building to open this fall, ribbon cutting planned

There is no additional information at this time and the district asks for privacy for the Fitzgerald family.

In Other News
1
Goshen to be without power for days; tornado damaged 100 poles
2
Fiscal officer pays Madison Twp. more than $25K for late tax filings...
3
Middletown’s Harbor Freight opens in former Big Lots space
4
Middletown takes next step to hire fire chief as city manager
5
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Financial improves rank on Fortune 500 list

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top