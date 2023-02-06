Group creating transportation strategy for region seeks input from residents

The public’s input is being sought to guide the region’s long-range transportation plan.
The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments is updating its Strategic Regional Policy Plan and is seeking public input through a new survey called “How Do We Grow From Here?” It is open through March 31.
The strategic plan helps identify “opportunities to improve our transportation priorities with better land-use policies and practices,” said Travis Miller, OKI’s regional planning manager. “OKI uses this plan to support and help advance local land use planning across the tristate region.”
“Public input will help determine the priorities for the OKI region as we continue to look toward our future,” Miller said. “Understanding the values of everyone, in all communities, is critical to this process – and we encourage everyone to take this brief survey. We need to hear from the public.”
The strategic plan process addresses four questions:
Where are we as a region?
Where are we going given current trends?
Where do we want to go?
How do we get there?
OKI’s Board is expected to consider final SRPP updates in June.
To type the survey URL in directly, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6XH2N67.
