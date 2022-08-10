Hamilton, Fairfield senior living properties part of $7.1M settlement to improve accessibility

Clover Group will also set aside funds totaling $3.375 million for modifications to individual units “at the request of any resident or applicant at the 50 properties included in the agreement,” HOME Cincinnati announced. “These modifications to improve access for individuals who use wheelchairs or have other mobility limitations could include replacing sliding doors at patios or balconies to provide a wider opening and lower threshold, providing ramps at patio or balcony doors, adding grab bars, replacing bathroom vanities or sinks, installing roll-in showers or hand-held showers, lowering kitchen countertops, and lowering thermostats and light switches. Current tenants and new applicants will be notified of the availability of funds for unit modifications to meet their needs.”

Clover Group will also pay $750,000 to the fair housing organizations to compensate them for staff time and other resources expended to investigate the alleged accessibility violations and for attorneys’ fees, said HOME Cincinnati.

“Additionally, any Clover Group employees that are involved in the design and construction of multifamily housing will complete training on the accessibility requirements of the Fair Housing Act.”

The lawsuit was filed on March 22 and came after a joint investigation with the Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research in Cleveland.