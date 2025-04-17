Hamilton is getting an indoor pickleball club called Dill Dinkers

The club is owned and operated by Alex Alahakoon. It will have 12 championship-size indoor courts, a ball machine, a pro shop, vending machine and dedicated private event spaces. Dill Dinkers will open in Hamilton in May.

“Players can take advantage of clinics, private and semi-private lessons, open play, round robins, leagues and rentals for private events. Plus, the new club will provide local businesses with advertising opportunities and the chance to host employee and client events‚” states a news release from Dill Dinkers’ PR team.

“I’m certain that Butler County residents will love Dill Dinkers as much as I do,” said Alahakoon. “Players can stop by for a morning or evening match — plus, we’ll have free coffee waiting to keep them fueled. I’m excited for local players to experience our top-tier courts and playing experience, helping spread the joy of pickleball in Hamilton and beyond.”