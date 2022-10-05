Hamilton root beer stand to be a backdrop for Austin Butler, Tom Hardy movie

The crews will begin setting up around 7 a.m. Friday, said Bill Henry, manager at Jolly’s on Brookwood.

“I’m not sure how it happened, but I know this, once they chose Ohio for a site for filming, they came to Cincinnati and set up on Linn Street.” Through a series of conversations, they came across Jolly’s, both on Ohio 4 and Brookwood Avenue, as well as Flub’s. They took photos and provided them to the director, who decided the Brookwood Jolly’s fit the vibe of the movie.