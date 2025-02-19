Hamilton’s urban core to see new luxury apartments

“My wife and I have real estate that we own, and this was sitting here thinking, ‘This is silly,’” he said. “It was incredible to see what the city was doing, and the leadership with the apartments happening in Hamilton — the Marcum, the Hammerle, the Davis, Rossville. It was exciting to see that.”

The building had been in his family since the 1990s when his parents bought it, and John and Susan Stretch have owned it for the past several years.

The Stretches actually own the buildings that make up the Hamilton Riverfront Luxury Flats, which range from 102 to 110 Main St, which is on the corner with North B Street, and 112 Main St., which is where Bourbon & Fire operated.

On the second and third floors of those buildings will be nine apartments, one above 112, and eight above the buildings spanning 102 to 110.

All apartments have high ceilings, with some being 10 feet and others being between 12 and 16 feet, and all are complete with modern finishes, an open floor plan and walk-in closets. Counter tops are granite with a leathered finish. Each unit is provided a washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances.

It is a secured, smoke-free building and is pet friendly (there is a $300 deposit and a monthly fee). Each unit will also be provided with one parking spot behind the building.

This building was constructed in the mid-to-late-1850s, and the third floor was originally a ballroom. The second floor was a boarding house. In the 1920s, the building was converted into a rooming house.

There is one tenant ready to move in by March 1, and two or three more could sign leases soon, Stretch said. The 112 Main St. apartment is behind the others from being finished by about a week or two.

Rents at Hamilton Riverfront vary in rent, from just under $1,600 a month to just more than $2,200 a month. Units are just more than 900 to nearly 1,200 square feet with what Stretch said is “the best view of downtown and the river and a bustling Main Street.” The market rate prices are competitive based on the cost per square foot to neighboring apartments in the city’s urban core, and are comparable to other Butler County rates, according to Zillow.com.

In late spring or early summer, Hamilton will have another restaurant. A couple from Columbus, who own several other restaurants, will open Megumi Sushi Ramen Grill at 102 Main St., the same space that had Roll on In operated, and very briefly Frost on the Go. French Toast Heaven had plans to operated on the first floor, but that deal fell a part.