Harbor Freight Tools to bring 25-30 jobs to Middletown

The jobs will include sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities.

The company opened its first store in 1980 and has over 1,300 stores across the country, 24,000 associates and more than 40 million customers.

Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories, the company said. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

Forbes Magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row.