Hasting to host ‘Nashville to Clark County’ event on fair’s final day

“The week of the Clark County Fair was the focal point of every calendar countdown I made growing up,” said Hasting. “Christmas morning had nothing on the anticipation that came with unloading livestock and setting up the camper that first night. It’s the closest thing to magic I can remember.”

Hasting said the friendships made and the lessons learned were second only to the once-a-year autonomy that came from her parent’s uncharacteristic permission to let them stay up late and hang out with our friends, “as long as the livestock was taken care of first.”

“Waking up the last day of the fair always came with a sadness,” she said. “Livestock was auctioned, awnings on campers were slowly rolled up, and the ability to make connections would soon be divided again by school district. The week’s big finale rested in the pig and calf scrambles — and we never missed them.”

As a songwriter in Nashville, Hasting has tried to “explain the heartbeat of the Clark County Fair” to songwriter friends, but she always hoped they could see it for themselves.

“This year I am bringing some of my closest friends and favorite songwriters to the last day of the fair,” she said. “Big shows are great, but there is a natural distance that it creates between you and the audience. This seemed like a great event to do sort of a pre-game (show) for the scrambles. What a perfect time to celebrate and let loose.”

Hasting said she invited artists who are each in different stages of the music journey in Nashville. Beginning at noon on July 26, Hasting will host Mark Mulch, Paige Davis, Elena Jones and special guest Allie Colleen.

Jones, tour manager and close friend of Hasting, has previously performed twice at the Clark County Fair. She said she is excited to return to the Clark County Fair for a third year.

“It is always the best time with the most engaging crowds,” she said. “I have loved playing the fair … and connecting with the community Kate grew up in. It is so special, and I can’t wait to continue to be a part of it.”

Jones is a songwriter based in Nashville. She received her first major label cut with the song “Country Anyway” written with Walker Hayes and Kylie Morgan that landed on Kylie Morgan’s EP in July 2022. Jones has had multiple artist cuts and spends her time writing and pursuing all things music.

“Elena Jones is not only one of my favorite writers in town, she is my closest friend and electric in a songwriting room,” said Hasting. “I cannot wait for my hometown to formally meet and hear my bestie.”

“Nashville to Clark County” serves as the prequel to Hasting Farm Fest featuring more Nashville artists, including Deana Carter. The event is being planned to honor Hasting’s late father, who was instrumental in supporting her career and a devoted farmer.

Hasting and Allie Colleen will be in the announcer’s booth at the Pig & Calf Scrambles after the show. Hasting will announce Hasting Farm Fest, and Colleen will sing the National Anthem.

“This was a little bit of time everybody had open, and I just ate it right up” with ”Nashville to Clark County,” said Hasting. “That’s just the kind of friends they are. I love it!”

“Nashville to Clark County” artist schedule:

12 p.m.- 1 p.m.: Mark Mulch

1 p.m.- 2 p.m.: Paige Davis

2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Elena Jones

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Allie Colleen

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Mark Mulch