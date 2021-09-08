Missing Middletown 84-year-old woman returns home safely

An 84-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease has returned home safely after she was reported missing Tuesday night.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Tuesday night for Marcia Rudokas when she drove away around 9:15 p.m. from her Middletown home.
A family member told law enforcement that Rudokas had returned home on her own.
