Hazmat crews respond to Springfield crash, North Bechtle Avenue closed

Hazmat crews were called to a crash in Springfield Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit trailer carrying driveway sealant, which leaked into a storm sewer.
The crash was at the intersection of North Bechtle Avenue and Maiden Lane and closed both streets as a result.
A vehicle reportedly ran a red light and hit the trailer, which was being pulled by a truck. The trailer flipped onto its side due to the impact.
One person in the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, according to initial reports.
We will update this story as more information is released.
