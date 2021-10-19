dayton-daily-news logo
Hazmat crews respond to Springfield crash, North Bechtle Avenue closed

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Hazmat crews were called to a crash in Springfield Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit trailer carrying driveway sealant, which leaked into a storm sewer.

The crash was at the intersection of North Bechtle Avenue and Maiden Lane and closed both streets as a result.

A vehicle reportedly ran a red light and hit the trailer, which was being pulled by a truck. The trailer flipped onto its side due to the impact.

One person in the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, according to initial reports.

We will update this story as more information is released.

