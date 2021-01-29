Here’s how local vaccine clinics are targeting underserved communities

Carol Young prepares to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Grace United Methodist Church. The Kettering Health Network held the vaccine clinic at the church. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“We’re only running Thursday through Saturday because that’s how many doses we have to give, but our goal is to run seven days a week and to even extend hours to the weekend. If we can get the vaccine we will give it and work extra, we have the staff to do it,” said Slyby.

Dayton resident Donald Christon, 74, said he wanted the vaccine so he can spend more time with family. “This is an excellent idea for me at my age and I have a grandbaby that I’ve been away from and I want to feel comfortable when I’m around her.” he said.

Although Christon was able to get a vaccine at the clinic he said he was disappointed in the appointment process. Christon said those that aren’t tech savvy or have access to a computer or smart phone to make and appointment are left out. After several failed attempts to make an appointment Christon said he simply just showed up to the clinic for his vaccine.

“I was persistent, but a lot of people wouldn’t be,” he said.

Christon said he has noticed more white people getting the vaccine than Black people.

“We got a problem there and that needs to be corrected,” he said. “If we’re dying three to one we really need the vaccine in our community.”

Five Rivers Health Centers is administering the vaccine at its Family Health Center location on 2261 Philadelphia Drive.

Gina McFarlane-El, chief executive officer of Five Rivers Health Centers, said the clinic has seen more people from outside the 45406 and 45405 zip codes than she would like.

“We received lots of people from lots of neighborhoods south of our area,” she said. “We were happy to serve them, but we also want to make sure that people within our own neighborhood get served.”

Andy Kalan, 85, accompanied by his wife Patricia Kalan, 74, came from Carlisle for Andy to receive the vaccine at the Grace UMC vaccine clinic. Andy said he wasn’t nervous to get the vaccine and the shot was painless. They made the decision to get the vaccine to keep themselves and others safe, especially those with underlying health issues that classify them as high risk.

“All of us who want to be around family need to get the vaccine so we don’t take the disease to them and actually end their lives,” Patricia said.

