Here’s why Ohio 129 exit at I-75 will be closed Tuesday evening

Pavement work on the ramp from Interstate 75 to Ohio 129 in Butler County will require an overnight closure Tuesday night.
Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportationwill close the ramp from I-75 North to westbound Ohio 129, and the ramp will be closed starting at 10 p.m.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, but ODOT officials say travelers can detour around the closure by way of the Liberty Way interchange and Cincinnati-Dayton Road to Ohio 129 West.
The closure will remain in place until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
