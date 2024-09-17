Highway Patrol greets Springfield school families in new safety effort

Megan Short, who has chidren at Snowhill and the high school, said she has no problems with OSHP at the schools.

“At first I was really happy about it because this means they’re putting our children’s safety first,” she said. “But it makes me sad that we have to get to this point that (OSHP) has to be here in the first place.”

Short added having officers at the school makes her feel her children are safe.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that 36 members of OHSP’s field force would sweep all school district buildings for safety each morning before classes. That would include the use of specially trained K-9s among other steps.

The district had been hit by a series of bomb threats that had led them to evacuate a total of six schools Thursday, Friday and Monday. Real safety worries from those threats were mixed with the frustration that all of the 33 threats in Springfield the past several days had been hoaxes, and that these ruses continued to disrupt kids’ learning.

Barring unexpected circumstances, Springfield City Schools will now stay open the rest of this week with increased safety measures, rather than closing school buildings as they’ve done in recent days when they received non-credible bomb threats.

The OHSP officers will stay around during the school day and past dismissal, DeWine said.